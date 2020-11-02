Insider Selling: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Sells $19,700.00 in Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 2,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $19,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth $2,548,000. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 76.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the third quarter valued at $456,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

