Monro Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Monro in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

MNRO stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

