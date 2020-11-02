Visa Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

NYSE:V opened at $181.71 on Monday. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

