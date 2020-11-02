Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tapestry, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tapestry in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 237,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,866,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.