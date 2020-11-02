Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) VP Buys $27,640.00 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 540,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

