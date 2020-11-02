Frank R. Jimenez Buys 1,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,423,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

