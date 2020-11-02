New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Regency Centers by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of REG opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

