New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 328,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 233,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,438 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

