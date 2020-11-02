New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,800 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ITT were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $14,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 154,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ITT by 828.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ITT by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of ITT opened at $60.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

