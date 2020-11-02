New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 363,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $24,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 929.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 233,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,377,000 after buying an additional 170,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

