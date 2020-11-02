New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,133 shares of company stock worth $6,670,144 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

CTXS opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

