New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ingredion by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

INGR stock opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

