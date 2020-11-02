New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,400 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ingredion by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ingredion by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $70.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

