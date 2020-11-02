New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 305,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.61. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

