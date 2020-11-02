Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Primerica were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $110.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.49. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

