New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,600 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NYSE:WSM opened at $91.21 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $107.09. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

