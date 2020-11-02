New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,600 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

WSM stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $107.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.