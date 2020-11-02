Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after purchasing an additional 98,563 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 337,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,845 shares of company stock worth $1,535,333 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $101.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

