Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after purchasing an additional 98,563 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 337,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO opened at $101.82 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,333. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays upgraded Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.