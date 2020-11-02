New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $952,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $26,863,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $16,657,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 206.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 374,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $9,426,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,458 shares of company stock worth $20,366,792 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

