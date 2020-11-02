New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Universal Health Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $109.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

