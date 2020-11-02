New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $952,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 244,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,779,194. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,458 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,792. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

