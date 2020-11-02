Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 34.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $224.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

