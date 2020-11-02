Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 34.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $224.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.11. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.