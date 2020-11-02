IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,038,000 after purchasing an additional 191,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11,323.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,644,000 after purchasing an additional 880,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $170.39 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $194.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $4,475,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

