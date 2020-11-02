IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11,323.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after acquiring an additional 880,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 108.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 349,253 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 726.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 267,313 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 5,994.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 228,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 225,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares in the company, valued at $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $170.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $194.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

