New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,400 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $95.66 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

