LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.43.

LivePerson stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $492,016.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,324.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,970 shares of company stock worth $2,839,303. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,220,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 411,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Analyst Recommendations for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

