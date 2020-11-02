LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.43.

LivePerson stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $492,016.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,324.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,970 shares of company stock worth $2,839,303. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,220,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 411,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

