LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $53.46 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $492,016.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,324.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,970 shares of company stock worth $2,839,303. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 31.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 411,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 99,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

