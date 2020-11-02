Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 913 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.67 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.68.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
