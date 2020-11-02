Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 913 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.67 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

