NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 300 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC opened at $166.14 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $184.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.