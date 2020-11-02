Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,363 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 71.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 1,341,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $210,515.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 12,728 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $201,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

