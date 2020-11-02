Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 898,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 548.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 338,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 409,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 235,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

ACAD opened at $46.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.