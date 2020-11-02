Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells $137,312.77 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
See Also: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.