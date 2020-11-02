Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells $137,312.77 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 345,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

