State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,750,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,185,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $3,639,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $89,710,991.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,194 shares of company stock valued at $47,270,060. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.