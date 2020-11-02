State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,640,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 120,920.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 193,472 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $6,802,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 569.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.