Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,900.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,738.24.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,463.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

