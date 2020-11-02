Pivotal Research Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,738.24.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,463.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.