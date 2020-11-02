Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,738.24.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,510.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,463.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

