Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,950.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,738.24.

GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,510.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,463.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

