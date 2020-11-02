Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Truist from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,738.24.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,463.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

