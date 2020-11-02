Wedbush Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,738.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,510.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,463.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

