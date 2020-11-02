Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCPPF opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $1.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCPPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

