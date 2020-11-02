Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $88.84

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 92,013 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

