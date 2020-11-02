Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rises By 33.3%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.91. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.