Credit Suisse Group Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $199.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,506,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $94,790,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,275,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,036,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

