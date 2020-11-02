Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 724.5 days.

BZLYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Beazley from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Beazley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $4.23 on Monday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

