Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ciena were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,595 shares of company stock worth $2,014,864. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

