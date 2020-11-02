Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ciena were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 360,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 16.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Group started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,595 shares of company stock worth $2,014,864. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

