State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 697,213 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 697,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PG&E by 12.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PG&E by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.